Carbon County court
State police at Fern Ridge have made numerous arrests involving illegal substances and drunken driving along Interstate 80 in Carbon County over the years. This week in the county court, four defendants in vehicle stops along I-80 entered guilty pleas before Judge Joseph J. Matika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|7 hr
|law of the land
|2
|Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County
|7 hr
|Did you Boscov today
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|7 hr
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|2017 Hazleton Sell-off Coming (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|save us Trump
|30
|White Knee Gears versus Niko
|Thu
|good ol hazy
|7
|Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ...
|Wed
|rejoice
|1
|'I was ready for spring' - Digging Out in Hazleton
|Wed
|phaq-winter-deep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC