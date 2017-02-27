Carbon County court - DUI
Five people who previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence charges were sentenced on Monday in Carbon County court by Judge Steven R. Serfass. Chasity Elizabeth Reed, 22, of Tresckow, was sentenced to serve 30 days in the county prison followed by 59 months in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first 60 days on electronic monitoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15)
|Mon
|incestual relations
|18
|RIP Hazleton News 1
|Sun
|Le Barry Strikes ...
|12
|Animal abuse
|Sun
|Paws scabby alert
|19
|Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps
|Feb 24
|mumps zombies
|1
|Police search for alleged pizza shop peeper
|Feb 24
|Hazy cam gurl
|4
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|Feb 24
|Luzerne County GOP
|13
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|Feb 23
|Mayor McCheese
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC