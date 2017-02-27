Carbon County court - DUI

Carbon County court - DUI

Five people who previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence charges were sentenced on Monday in Carbon County court by Judge Steven R. Serfass. Chasity Elizabeth Reed, 22, of Tresckow, was sentenced to serve 30 days in the county prison followed by 59 months in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first 60 days on electronic monitoring.

