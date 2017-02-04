Benefit for Family of Fallen State Tr...

Benefit for Family of Fallen State Trooper

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A group formed after a deadly ambush at a state police barracks in our area helped the family of another fallen trooper at a benefit in Luzerne County. People came out a fundraiser Saturday evening at Damon's Grill near Hazleton for the widow of fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilbur from Bobs 7 hr The average joe 6
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) 8 hr Korean BBQ 8
Review: Awesome Paws (Nov '15) 8 hr Korean BBQ 7
Animal abuse 8 hr Korean BBQ 2
News A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's ... 19 hr TRUMP your President 11
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen 19 hr TRUMP your President 3
RIP Hazleton News 1 19 hr TRUMP your President 9
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC