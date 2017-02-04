Benefit for Family of Fallen State Trooper
A group formed after a deadly ambush at a state police barracks in our area helped the family of another fallen trooper at a benefit in Luzerne County. People came out a fundraiser Saturday evening at Damon's Grill near Hazleton for the widow of fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver.
