Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
There are 4 comments on the The Citizens' Voice story from Friday Feb 17, titled Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
|
#1 Friday Feb 17
Hazleton needs help bad. https://www.cbp.gov/border-security/along-us-...
|
#2 Friday Feb 17
Racial profiling is allowed, with dealing with illegal immigrants. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v...
|
#3 Saturday Feb 18
Hazleton is a disaster anymore. check the status on people coming here.
|
#4 Saturday Feb 18
Hazleton white knee gears deserve the company of the obsolete sugarcane harvesting equipment in town.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East End Hookah Bar Discovered
|14 hr
|deport Hazleton
|2
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|14 hr
|deport Hazleton
|5
|Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ...
|20 hr
|Tarah Toohil
|4
|The Shayne Balliet Files (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Tarah Toohil
|54
|Animal abuse
|Mon
|new world disorder
|17
|Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15)
|Mon
|save Jesse
|7
|White Knee Gears versus Niko
|Feb 19
|Banana Republic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC