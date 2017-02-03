A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces fo...

A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders

There are 3 comments on the MSNBC story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders. In it, MSNBC reports that:

A town that was once under the spotlight for cracking down on its Latino immigrant population has seen that population grow and thrive and now grapples with the prospect of renewing enforcement with the aid of President Donald Trump's executive orders . Over the last 15 years, the Hispanic population has spiked by more than 800 percent in this central Pennsylvania corridor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ann

Drums, PA

#1 Thursday
Get over it. President Donald Trump is our President. He is doing what he promised and what the majority of the people want. Boarders,boarders..........

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,185

Las Vegas, NV

#2 Thursday
No more 4 or 5 DUIs.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
more latinos more crime

Tamaqua, PA

#3 14 hrs ago
thrive....so says msnbc

just how many latinos are seen working on msnbc?

msnbc is....NINETY PERCENT WHITE?!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hazleton Protest against President's Executive ... 7 hr me so silly 1
News Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures:... 7 hr me so silly 16
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge 14 hr more latinos more... 2
News Pa. man accused of using social media to dupe u... 14 hr more latinos more... 2
Jack Palance (Jun '12) Jan 30 observation 32
Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15) Jan 27 sasquatch whisperer 6
Hazleton Nor'easter Police Standoff Jan 26 boner 9
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC