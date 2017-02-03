A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders
There are 3 comments on the MSNBC story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders. In it, MSNBC reports that:
A town that was once under the spotlight for cracking down on its Latino immigrant population has seen that population grow and thrive and now grapples with the prospect of renewing enforcement with the aid of President Donald Trump's executive orders . Over the last 15 years, the Hispanic population has spiked by more than 800 percent in this central Pennsylvania corridor.
#1 Thursday
Get over it. President Donald Trump is our President. He is doing what he promised and what the majority of the people want. Boarders,boarders..........
Since: Apr 10
10,185
#2 Thursday
No more 4 or 5 DUIs.
#3 14 hrs ago
thrive....so says msnbc
just how many latinos are seen working on msnbc?
msnbc is....NINETY PERCENT WHITE?!
