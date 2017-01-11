West Hazleton Firefighters Saving Liv...

West Hazleton Firefighters Saving Lives and Services

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

An ambulance service in Luzerne County is back up and running after a lack of manpower forced it to close in October. Now, volunteers have stepped in to help.

