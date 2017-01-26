Police seize tablet computers in man'...

Police seize tablet computers in man's overdose death investigation

There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Police seize tablet computers in man's overdose death investigation.

Police have seized the tablet computers of a man who died of a drug overdose earlier this month as part of an investigation into who delivered the fatal dose. Police investigating the death of James D. Boyle, 31, are seeking to identify the source of the numerous heroin packets found around his body when he was discovered Jan. 4. It is not the first such case to arise in Luzerne County - Hazleton resident Louis Anthony Zayas, 46, was hit with federal charges in August for allegedly selling fentanyl to a pregnant woman who fatally overdosed - but it is still a relatively new phenomenon, District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

boner

Hazleton, PA

#1 Thursday Jan 26
Good stuff they sell in town.
Hazleton, PA

