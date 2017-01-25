There are on the The Citizens' Voice story from Tuesday, titled N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Former Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Director Leonard Piazza is accused of threatening state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston. He awaits a preliminary hearing in March.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.