N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:2...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29

There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Tuesday, titled N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Former Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Director Leonard Piazza is accused of threatening state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston. He awaits a preliminary hearing in March.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
learned

Hazleton, PA

#1 Tuesday
Democrats get angry when they don't get their way.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazleton Nor'easter Police Standoff 21 hr wtf 8
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Tue learned 1
News Pa. man accused of using social media to dupe u... Jan 23 Chelsea Clinton 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... Jan 23 Chelsea Clinton 7
Hazleton Anti-Trump Protests Jan 23 clear browser cache 3
RIP Hazleton News 1 Jan 22 Trumpland Rising 8
2-3 Million Illegals To Be DEPORTED!!! Jan 22 Trumpland Rising 4
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC