Pa. man accused of using social media to dupe underage girls into sending nude selfies
There are 1 comment on the PennLive.com story from Monday Jan 23, titled Pa. man accused of using social media to dupe underage girls into sending nude selfies. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
A 20-year-old man from Hazleton, Pa., is facing preliminary hearings this week on multiple charges that he went on various social media platforms, including Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, to contact and convince a series of underage girls to send him nude selfie pictures. In addition, as the Times Leader newspaper reports , Keefer McKenzie Ngirngesechei is also accused of then using the nude photos to try to persuade the underage girls into having sex with him.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PennLive.com.
|
#1 Monday Jan 23
What do you expect with the pussygrabber in office.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton Nor'easter Police Standoff
|10 hr
|wtf
|8
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Tue
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Tue
|learned
|1
|Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t...
|Jan 23
|Chelsea Clinton
|7
|Hazleton Anti-Trump Protests
|Jan 23
|clear browser cache
|3
|RIP Hazleton News 1
|Jan 22
|Trumpland Rising
|8
|2-3 Million Illegals To Be DEPORTED!!!
|Jan 22
|Trumpland Rising
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC