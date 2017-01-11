Luzerne County Head Start will expand some center hours thanks to grant
A $1.2 million grant will let Luzerne County Head Start expand hours for about 180 children at several centers when the next school year starts in August, Executive Director Lynn Biga said. Children at the Nanticoke center will benefit from expanded hours, and Luzerne County Head Start has not chosen the other centers that will expand hours, Biga said, noting centers in Wilkes-Barre, Lehman Township and Hazleton may benefit.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Cost Hookers (Aug '11)
|Jan 7
|Lololll
|23
|Third-degree murder charges filed in...
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|2
|Hazleton Hookers (Mar '11)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|70
|Hazleton hookups (Oct '13)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|47
|Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|23
|Wilbur from Bobs
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|3
|Lindsay Barletta Chimps Out In Epic Fashion
|Jan 6
|Reality Check
|21
