Lou Barletta on immigration executive...

Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures: 'a good day'

There are 6 comments on the PennLive.com story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures: 'a good day'. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., on Wednesday welcomed executive measures from President Donald Trump targeting illegal immigration. Longtime immigration hardliner Rep. Lou Barletta on Wednesday welcomed two executive actions taken by President Donald Trump targeting illegal immigration.

boner

Hazleton, PA

#1 Yesterday
I hope my heroin dealers don't get deported.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 14 hrs ago
Happpppppy day for Lou and America

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BOOKER

Lexington, KY

#3 14 hrs ago
boner wrote:
I hope my heroin dealers don't get deported.
Maybe the wall will be completed in 16 years and your generation will have probably overdosed and killed youselves out by the time it has its desired effect for your children.
Your problem controls you, but the younger people may be wiser than you are.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BOOKER

Austin, IN

#4 13 hrs ago
Wildchild wrote:
Happpppppy day for Lou and America
There are an estimated 20 million illegals in the US and if just half of them were given citizenship they would probably vote for the party that gives them freebies.
The scale would be tipped and the Conservatives would never get another presidency.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 6 hrs ago
BOOKER wrote:
<quoted text>

There are an estimated 20 million illegals in the US and if just half of them were given citizenship they would probably vote for the party that gives them freebies.
The scale would be tipped and the Conservatives would never get another presidency.
There are a lot more than 20 million its more like 60 million but not one should be allowed to stay

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#6 5 hrs ago
Let the deportations begin.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

