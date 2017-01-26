Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures: 'a good day'
There are 6 comments on the PennLive.com story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures: 'a good day'. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., on Wednesday welcomed executive measures from President Donald Trump targeting illegal immigration. Longtime immigration hardliner Rep. Lou Barletta on Wednesday welcomed two executive actions taken by President Donald Trump targeting illegal immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PennLive.com.
|
#1 Yesterday
I hope my heroin dealers don't get deported.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Happpppppy day for Lou and America
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Maybe the wall will be completed in 16 years and your generation will have probably overdosed and killed youselves out by the time it has its desired effect for your children.
Your problem controls you, but the younger people may be wiser than you are.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
There are an estimated 20 million illegals in the US and if just half of them were given citizenship they would probably vote for the party that gives them freebies.
The scale would be tipped and the Conservatives would never get another presidency.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
There are a lot more than 20 million its more like 60 million but not one should be allowed to stay
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Let the deportations begin.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|sasquatch whisperer
|6
|Hazleton Nor'easter Police Standoff
|Thu
|boner
|9
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|Pa. man accused of using social media to dupe u...
|Jan 23
|Chelsea Clinton
|1
|Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t...
|Jan 23
|Chelsea Clinton
|7
|Hazleton Anti-Trump Protests
|Jan 23
|clear browser cache
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC