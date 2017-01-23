lccc

Saturday Jan 21

Students and staff in the Luzerne County Community College surgical technology program recently held a collection to benefit a family through the Catherine McAuley Center. Volunteers in the department adopted a family by purchasing, wrapping and delivering Christmas gifts and a food basket to the Catherine McAuley Center.

