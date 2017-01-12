Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
A 20-year-old man has been accused of rape, allegedly threatening to distribute unless they performed sex acts on him. The alleged victims include a girl from Carbon County, and police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Saints Day 2016 Home Invasion
|6 hr
|Eric
|17
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Sun
|are you fking blind
|1
|Third-degree murder charges filed in...
|Sun
|are you fking blind
|3
|Low Cost Hookers (Aug '11)
|Sun
|are you fking blind
|24
|Hazleton Hookers (Mar '11)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|70
|Hazleton hookups (Oct '13)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|47
|Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14)
|Jan 6
|frozen slits of W...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC