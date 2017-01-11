Grant enables College of Education to...

Grant enables College of Education to help English learners in Hazleton

As the Penn State College of Education's relationship with the community of Hazleton and its school district continues to expand, so do opportunities for the city's English learners. The U.S. Department of Education's Office of English Language Acquisition awarded Penn State a five-year, $2.1-million grant that is intended, among other things, to foster ambitious science and language teaching practices in Hazleton elementary classrooms that contribute to English learners' academic success.

