Five displaced after West Hazleton fire

A man welding in his basement accidentally ignited welding materials and sparked a fire that left five people temporarily homeless in West Hazleton early Saturday morning. Robert Segaria, assistant chief of the West Hazleton Fire Company, said Pantalimon Nikola was welding in the basement of his half-double home on Jackson Ave. at 4 a.m. when he ignited the materials, which Segaria said included plastic, causing heavy smoke in the home.

