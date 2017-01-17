Environmental firm, officers fined $50K...
A Luzerne County firm and two of its officers were fined $50,000 and faces a big restitution bill after entering guilty pleas in Carbon County court on Monday to violating state environmental regulations. Hazleton Oil & Environmental Inc. and officers Daniel Ryan Clemens, 33, of Harleysville, and John Scott Clemens, 60, of Hazleton, appeared before Judge Joseph J. Matika on charges filed by the state Attorney General's office.
