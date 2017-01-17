Environmental firm, officers fined $5...

Environmental firm, officers fined $50K...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

A Luzerne County firm and two of its officers were fined $50,000 and faces a big restitution bill after entering guilty pleas in Carbon County court on Monday to violating state environmental regulations. Hazleton Oil & Environmental Inc. and officers Daniel Ryan Clemens, 33, of Harleysville, and John Scott Clemens, 60, of Hazleton, appeared before Judge Joseph J. Matika on charges filed by the state Attorney General's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BUSTED: Keefer McKenzie Ngirngesechei Tue Save Hazleton 5
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Tue Save Hazleton 1
All Saints Day 2016 Home Invasion Mon Guers is Gay 18
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Jan 15 are you fking blind 1
News Third-degree murder charges filed in... Jan 15 are you fking blind 3
Low Cost Hookers (Aug '11) Jan 15 are you fking blind 24
Hazleton Hookers (Mar '11) Jan 6 frozen slits of W... 70
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC