Congress members receiving thousands ...

Congress members receiving thousands of requests to attend Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

EVAN VUCCI / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a 'USA Thank You' tour event on Dec. 1 in Cincinnati. Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton was flooded with 9,000 requests so far to see Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, like Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton, get to hand out 198 tickets for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazleton Hookers (Mar '11) 21 hr frozen slits of W... 70
Hazleton hookups (Oct '13) 21 hr frozen slits of W... 47
Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14) 21 hr frozen slits of W... 23
Wilbur from Bobs 21 hr frozen slits of W... 3
Lindsay Barletta Chimps Out In Epic Fashion 21 hr Reality Check 21
Amber Miller Dec 31 coalbilly 4
Lou BarlettaÂ’s chit on Shayne Balliet's nose Dec 27 Maybe White Man 11
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC