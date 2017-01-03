Congress members receiving thousands of requests to attend Trump's inauguration
EVAN VUCCI / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a 'USA Thank You' tour event on Dec. 1 in Cincinnati. Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton was flooded with 9,000 requests so far to see Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, like Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton, get to hand out 198 tickets for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton Hookers (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|frozen slits of W...
|70
|Hazleton hookups (Oct '13)
|21 hr
|frozen slits of W...
|47
|Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|frozen slits of W...
|23
|Wilbur from Bobs
|21 hr
|frozen slits of W...
|3
|Lindsay Barletta Chimps Out In Epic Fashion
|21 hr
|Reality Check
|21
|Amber Miller
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|4
|Lou BarlettaÂ’s chit on Shayne Balliet's nose
|Dec 27
|Maybe White Man
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC