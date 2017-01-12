Chesapeake company acquired by Pennsylvania firm
Hazleton, Pa.-based DBi Services announced Thursday it has acquired TME Enterprises Inc., a Chesapeake-based provider of transportation and facilities management services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
