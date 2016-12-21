PA: PennDOT Keeps Focus on Bridges
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has managed to repair some of the structurally-deficient bridges in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but still has many to go. Susan Hazelton, assistant district engineer for design in PennDOT's Dunmore district office, briefed members of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce on the bridge situation and overall picture of transportation projects in the area at a recent Red Carpet Breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton news 1 wants to see your t/ts
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|5
|When Did Hazleton News 1 Sellout? (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|13
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|7
|Kenneth Gerald Reichart (aka Slimmer)
|Dec 21
|Slimmers everywhere
|5
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC