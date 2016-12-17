Missing Man Rescued Hours After Crash

Missing Man Rescued Hours After Crash

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Missing Man Rescued Hours After Crash. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

A dramatic rescue took place along Interstate 81 south near West Hazleton after a man went missing for most of the day. Brian Smith's family stood along the highway, watching as firefighters rescued him from the bottom of a slippery hill.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump Power

Matawan, NJ

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
If he had a Hillary bumper sticker on his car, they would have denied seeing him.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazleton news 1 wants to see your t/ts Dec 21 bruised puppies 5
When Did Hazleton News 1 Sellout? (Jun '16) Dec 21 bruised puppies 13
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Dec 21 bruised puppies 7
Kenneth Gerald Reichart (aka Slimmer) Dec 21 Slimmers everywhere 5
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC