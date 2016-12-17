There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Missing Man Rescued Hours After Crash. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

A dramatic rescue took place along Interstate 81 south near West Hazleton after a man went missing for most of the day. Brian Smith's family stood along the highway, watching as firefighters rescued him from the bottom of a slippery hill.

