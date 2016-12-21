Maddon's Thanksmas dinner brings community together
MARY T. PAGANO/For the Standard-Speaker Vanessa Vicosa of Hazleton entertained after diner with a wonderful selection of Christmas carols MARY T. PAGANO / FOR TIMES-SHAMROCK Joe Maddon and his wife, Jaye, right, welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus at the annual Thanksmas feast in the cafeteria of the Hazleton One Community Center on Sunday. HAZLETON - Children and adults quickly filled long tables set with decorations made by area school children and a quartet played Christmas music in the cafeteria of the Hazleton One Community Center as the annual Thanksmas feast got underway Sunday afternoon.
