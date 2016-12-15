Maddon's 'Integration' push unites community
The legendary actor and comedian participated in the clubhouse festivities after the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and was the life of the party on Friday night in Hazleton, where Cubs manager Joe Maddon hosted his annual Hazleton Integration Project fundraiser at Valley Country Club. "Around the Horn with Joe Maddon and Friends" featured a live and silent auction, along with blackjack, craps and roulette for approximately 350 guests, all of whom all had the pleasure of mingling with both Maddon and Murray.
