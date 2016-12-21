Companies hope Trump will bring opportunities for coal
LOIS A. GRIMM / TIMES-SHAMROCK A tractor trailer sits in a loading area of Coal Contractors, a company which operates an active anthracite coal mine in Hazleton. The prospect of a president-elect who promised to bring coal back to prominence has mining companies in Northeastern Pennsylvania hoping that better times lie ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton news 1 wants to see your t/ts
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|5
|When Did Hazleton News 1 Sellout? (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|13
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|bruised puppies
|7
|Kenneth Gerald Reichart (aka Slimmer)
|Dec 21
|Slimmers everywhere
|5
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC