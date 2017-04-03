Protect oak trees from oak wilt by waiting until after July to prune
To protect oak trees and help prevent oak wilt, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises people to avoid pruning oaks on their property from April through July. Spring and early summer pruning makes oak trees vulnerable to oak wilt , a fatal fungal disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorial Day festivities?? (May '16)
|May '16
|cubiclegirl
|1
|Swat Teams (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jerry person
|1
|No Honor in any District Attorney (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jerry person
|1
|Review: Musky Country Construction (May '15)
|Jun '15
|unsatisfied number 2
|2
|Review: Hayward Laundry & Dry Cleaning (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Susan
|1
|Review: Slumberland Furniture (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Retreat Home Furn...
|1
|Do you approve of Sean Duffy as Representative? (Nov '11)
|Feb '14
|Grr8
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC