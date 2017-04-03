Protect oak trees from oak wilt by wa...

Protect oak trees from oak wilt by waiting until after July to prune

Tuesday Mar 21

To protect oak trees and help prevent oak wilt, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises people to avoid pruning oaks on their property from April through July. Spring and early summer pruning makes oak trees vulnerable to oak wilt , a fatal fungal disease.

Hayward, WI

