Lack of Snow Hampers Birkebeiner Ski Race
The current lack of snow in the Hayward, Wisconsin, area has many worried about the fate of the 2017 American Birkebeiner ski race. Organizers of the 44th cross-country ski race from Cable to Hayward on Saturday have already made changes to the race route this year because of warm weather.
