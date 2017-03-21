Lack of Snow Hampers Birkebeiner Ski ...

Lack of Snow Hampers Birkebeiner Ski Race

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KSTP

The current lack of snow in the Hayward, Wisconsin, area has many worried about the fate of the 2017 American Birkebeiner ski race. Organizers of the 44th cross-country ski race from Cable to Hayward on Saturday have already made changes to the race route this year because of warm weather.

