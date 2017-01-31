Famous Dave's founder brings new concept, Jimmie's Old Southern, to Minneapolis
The restaurant will open in April in a retail center at 44th St. and France Ave. on the city's west side, succeeding the Chatterbox Cafe, which closed in November. The quick-serve Old Southern BBQ made its debut in April 2015 in Hayward, Wis., where Anderson also opened the first Famous Dave's.
