Birkie organizers scramble to save week of races

Tuesday Feb 21

The esteemed American Birkebeiner ski races in Hayward, Wis., that draw upward of 10,000 skiers could be reduced to a run when all is said and done. Organizers announced Tuesday afternoon more contingencies to deal with warm weather and rain that has made big swaths of the ski trail system unusable and forced the cancellation of several Birkie Week events.

