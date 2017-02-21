Birkebeiner and other ski races cance...

Birkebeiner and other ski races cancelled

After days of unseasonable weather, rain, and a predicted snow storm front missing the Hayward and Cable areas, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2017 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet, and Prince Haakon cross-country ski races. The American Birkebeiner is North America's largest cross-country ski race which runs from Cable to Hayward, finishing on the snow-covered Main Street of Hayward.

