American Birkebeiner canceled following days ofa
Days of unseasonably warm temperatures and rain have forced the cancellation of the American Birkebeiner cross country ski race. A blizzard that dumped 8 inches of snow Thursday night in some parts of northwestern Wisconsin was a bust for the American Birkebeiner cross country ski race. The start of the 37th Annual American Birkebeiner Race in Cable, Wis.
