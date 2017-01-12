Frigid temperatures in northwestern W...

Frigid temperatures in northwestern Wisconsin

Residents of northwestern Wisconsin had to shiver through one of the coldest mornings of the winter. It was 26 below in Siren at 6:00 a.m. and minus 22 in Hayward.

