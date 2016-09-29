Duffy challenger accuses him of "arro...

Duffy challenger accuses him of "arrogant power play" in debate feud

Sep 29, 2016 Read more: WAOW

Congressman Sean Duffy organizing two debates, including one in his hometown, is an "arrogant power play" and evidence of why Congress is dysfunctional, his challenger said Thursday. "It looks like Mr. Duffy has gotten into the habit of thinking he can order whatever he wants," Democrat Mary Hoeft said, complaining her campaign was not involved in any of the debate decisions.

