Duffy challenger accuses him of "arrogant power play" in debate feud
Congressman Sean Duffy organizing two debates, including one in his hometown, is an "arrogant power play" and evidence of why Congress is dysfunctional, his challenger said Thursday. "It looks like Mr. Duffy has gotten into the habit of thinking he can order whatever he wants," Democrat Mary Hoeft said, complaining her campaign was not involved in any of the debate decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorial Day festivities?? (May '16)
|May '16
|cubiclegirl
|1
|Swat Teams (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jerry person
|1
|No Honor in any District Attorney (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|jerry person
|1
|Review: Musky Country Construction (May '15)
|Jun '15
|unsatisfied number 2
|2
|Review: Hayward Laundry & Dry Cleaning (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Susan
|1
|Review: Slumberland Furniture (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Retreat Home Furn...
|1
|Do you approve of Sean Duffy as Representative? (Nov '11)
|Feb '14
|Grr8
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC