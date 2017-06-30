Hours after the murder ...

Hours after the murder ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fiji Times

Former police detective Dharmen Chandra, left, with former officer-in-charge of Nadi Police Station, Birendra Singh in Hayward, California, US. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 6 hr landlord 5
Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart 7 hr Consumer 2
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Jun 21 JonM 4
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC