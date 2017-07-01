Former Hayward superintendent sues sc...

Former Hayward superintendent sues school district, trustees

Saturday Jul 1

Former Hayward Superintendent Stan Dobbs is suing the school district and three school board trustees, accusing them of retaliation, disability discrimination, race discrimination, slander and wrongful termination. The 18-page lawsuit, filed June 21 in U.S. District Court, described the Hayward Unified School District as "a troubled public entity with a checkered history of bad decisions and acrimonious relationships with the community" and alleged that school board trustees Lisa Brunner, Luis Reynoso and Will McGee "often interfered in Dr. Dobbs' leadership and management of his staff."

