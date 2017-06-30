Teen detained after trying to sell illegal fireworks
A teen boy was detained in Hayward on Friday after trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist to undercover officers, police said. After the fireworks were delivered to the officers, the teen tried to run away from police, authorities said.
