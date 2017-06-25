Remains in Hayward warehouse may be of missing S.F. Uber driver

The disappearance last month of Uber driver Piseth Chhay took a startling turn Sunday when Alameda County sheriff's deputies and San Francisco police investigators discovered what they think could be the remains of the San Francisco man. Workers at a Hayward warehouse alerted authorities that they had found what appeared to be human remains, and the sheriff's office's search-and-rescue unit responded with canines at about 10 a.m. Saturday along with investigators from the San Francisco Police Department.

