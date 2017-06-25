Remains found at Hayward warehouse
San Francisco Police investigators, and canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit located human remains at a Hayward warehouse Saturday morning. The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office arrived at the scene and took custody of several bags with the remains inside them.
