Remains found at Hayward warehouse

Sunday Jun 25

San Francisco Police investigators, and canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit located human remains at a Hayward warehouse Saturday morning. The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office arrived at the scene and took custody of several bags with the remains inside them.

