Man found fatally shot in car in East Oakland identified
A man found fatally shot Friday afternoon while driving in East Oakland was identified Monday by police as Frank Avery, 18, of Hayward. Avery, who police said has links to Oakland, was found dead about 3:57 p.m. Friday inside a car that crashed into some other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection of Seminary Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
