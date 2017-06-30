Duva: Ward Should've Been DQd; Kovale...

Duva: Ward Should've Been DQd; Kovalev to File Protest With NSAC

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Boxing Scene

Sergey Kovalev's promoter has been involved in boxing for nearly 40 years and she never has seen something like what she witnessed Saturday night. After watching video replays of Andre Ward's eighth-round technical knockout of Kovalev in their light heavyweight championship rematch at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Duva is certain Ward should've been disqualified for repeatedly hitting Kovalev with low blows.

