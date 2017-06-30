Duva: Ward Should've Been DQd; Kovalev to File Protest With NSAC
Sergey Kovalev's promoter has been involved in boxing for nearly 40 years and she never has seen something like what she witnessed Saturday night. After watching video replays of Andre Ward's eighth-round technical knockout of Kovalev in their light heavyweight championship rematch at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Duva is certain Ward should've been disqualified for repeatedly hitting Kovalev with low blows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart
|Sun
|Natalia
|1
|The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi...
|Sun
|Lilberkeley
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Jun 22
|eric
|619
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Jun 21
|JonM
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC