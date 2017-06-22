DA charges Hayward man with attempted...

DA charges Hayward man with attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Alameda County district attorney's office has charged a Hayward man with attempted murder in connection with an injury shooting last weekend, San Leandro police said Thursday. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2000 block of West Avenue 135th for a report of a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart Sun Natalia 1
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Sun Lilberkeley 1
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 25 Sally 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Jun 21 JonM 4
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC