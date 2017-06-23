Contra Costa DA announces three sente...

Contra Costa DA announces three sentenced to prison for $6.0 million...

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Antioch Herald

On Friday, June 16, 2017, the Honorable Charles "Ben" Burch sentenced defendants Yu Chen, Feng Gu, and Rongdi Zheng to three years and four months of state prison each and imposed a $6.1-million-dollar restitution order, including restitution for approximately $4.5 million in unpaid minimum wage and overtime, as well as approximately $1.5 million in unpaid taxes. The investigation began in 2013 when investigators from the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, California Employment Development Department and the California Department of Insurance conducted surveillance of several restaurants in three counties.

