Central Marin police intercept 8 teens with stolen cars
Eight teenage suspects, some with outstanding warrants or probation for violent crimes, were arrested with a pair of stolen cars Thursday in Corte Madera, police said. The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at the Village at Corte Madera, said Central Marin Police Authority spokeswoman Margo Rohrbacher.
