Body Parts Found in Hayward May Belong to Missing SF Man

A dismembered body found at a Hayward warehouse Saturday could belong to a missing Uber driver from San Francisco , the San Francisco Police Department confirmed Sunday. In a story NBC Bay Area broke earlier Sunday, the body parts were discovered after police received a call of a strong smell coming from the warehouse, police said.

