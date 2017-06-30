Antonio Gainley, left, and Kenneth Stanley were arrested last week in Fremont, police said.
A 67-year-old man was held captive in his home in Fremont last week when a burglar tried to use the residence as a hideout from the cops after fleeing the scene of a robbery at a nearby marijuana grow house, officials said. The ordeal began when a burglary involving two men was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 3200 block of Lake Mead Drive, later discovered to be "a large scale marijuana grow house," the Fremont Police Department said in a statement.
