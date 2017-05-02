Hayward voters to decide on parcel tax for school funding
Hayward residents are voting in a special vote-by-mail election Tuesday on whether to keep an existing parcel tax and increase it by $30 per parcel to help fund the city's schools. The parcel tax would increase from $58 to $88 per parcel and would stay in place for 12 years.
