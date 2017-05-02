Coroner IDs victim of multi-vehicle I-880 collision

Zarik Savadians, 62, of San Leandro, was driving a 2008 Honda Insight in northbound lanes of Interstate 880 north of Floresta Boulevard at 12:48 a.m. Monday when it collided with a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Tracy resident Tyler Pearson, according to the California Highway Patrol's Hayward office and an Alameda County sheriff's deputy. The collision sent the Honda into the center divider wall before it came to rest in traffic lanes.

