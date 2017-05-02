Coroner IDs victim of multi-vehicle I-880 collision
Zarik Savadians, 62, of San Leandro, was driving a 2008 Honda Insight in northbound lanes of Interstate 880 north of Floresta Boulevard at 12:48 a.m. Monday when it collided with a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Tracy resident Tyler Pearson, according to the California Highway Patrol's Hayward office and an Alameda County sheriff's deputy. The collision sent the Honda into the center divider wall before it came to rest in traffic lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Slim reaper
|252
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC