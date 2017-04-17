Ukiah Uke Tones Ukulele Club hosts Ukiah Uke Fest: April 21-22

The Ukiah Uke Tones ukulele club will be hosting its first Ukiah Uke Fest on Friday, April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. and all day Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 640 S. Orchard Ave. in Ukiah. This will be a gathering of ukulele enthusiasts for workshops and play.

