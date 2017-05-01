Seal pup reunites with mom at Carmel cove

A harbor seal pup was reunited with its mother at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve in Carmel after good samaritans called the Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline. A harbor seal pup was reunited with its mother at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve in Carmel after good samaritans called the Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.