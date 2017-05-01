Seal pup reunites with mom at Carmel cove
A harbor seal pup was reunited with its mother at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve in Carmel after good samaritans called the Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline. A harbor seal pup was reunited with its mother at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve in Carmel after good samaritans called the Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|7 hr
|Tchyyna
|5
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Slim reaper
|252
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC