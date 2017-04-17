Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. Opens Sales and Distribution Center in Hayward, CA
"This center adds the Northwest region with centers to follow for the Southern and Central areas of the country," said CEO Donald MacIntyre. "In addition to making our products readily available in every market, the centers will also handle the installation and on-going maintenance at the lowest possible price.
