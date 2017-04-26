Police logs: April 26, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Robert Andrew Duarte: 25, of Hayward was arrested Sunday during a disturbance at the Given's Heights Apartments on Givens Road.
