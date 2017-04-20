Mosquitoes ready to invade the Bay Area
A pile of dead native culiseta aedes, sit in a petri dish in the lab at the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District offices in Hayward, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Ben Rusmisel, vector biologist, scoops up a sample of water at Frank's Dump along the Hayward Regional Shoreline to look for any mosquito larvae in Hayward, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC